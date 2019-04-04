Home

Elizabeth Grace Gottlieb, soprano, of River Forest, formerly of Oak Park, dedicated her life to family and friends, and to the arts, in particular music. Born in Chicago, raised in LaGrange, graduated from Hinsdale Central and the College Wooster, she received a master's in music from the University of Illinois. Liz sang in the Chicago Symphony Chorus, the Grant Park Symphony Chorus, and Music of the Baroque. She taught voice at Lane Tech and at Oak Park-River Forest high schools, Lake Forest College, and DePaul University, and gave private lessons to dozens of students. At the Congregational Summer Assembly in Michigan, she played leading roles in dozens of operettas, directed performances, and composed music and lyrics for children's operettas. Passions included painting, weaving, gardening, and cooking. Wife of Martin Nieman; mother of Sarah; sister of John (Ruth) Gottlieb, Margaret (Pierce) White, & Laurie (David) Spurr; preceded in death by parents Reynold & Jennette Gottlieb; aunt, cousin, & friend of many. Memorial visitation Friday, April 5, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will meet at First Presbyterian Church of LaGrange, 150 S. Ashland, LaGrange, on Saturday, April 6 for 10 a.m. memorial service. Interment private. Summer memorial celebration at CSA to be determined. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019
