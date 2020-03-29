Home

Elizabeth Hanley


1933 - 2020
Elizabeth Hanley Obituary
Elizabeth "Libby" Hanley, age 86, of Chicago IL. Loving mother of Edward Jr. Hanley and Thomas Hanley. Cherished grandmother to Thomas Jr, Ryan, Mark, and Catherine. Former wife of Edward T. Hanley. Dear friend to many. Libby served proudly in the Air Force during the Korean War and worked for many years at the Secretary of States Office. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Please visit Libby's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
