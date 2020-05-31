Elizabeth Heitman
Elizabeth "Lisa" Heitman, of Wilmette. Beloved husband of Jack Heitman. Loving mother of Charlie (Stacy) Heitman, Brad (Rachel) Heitman, and Chase (Matt) Martinek. Adoring grandmother of Holly, C.J., James, Danny, Kaley, Gracie, Kiley, Maisie, Luke, Jack, and Peter. Kind sister of Phillip Starck and Diane Wharton.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Grace Presbyterian Church of the North Shore, 440 Ridge Avenue, Winnetka, IL 60093.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
