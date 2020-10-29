1/
Elizabeth Hurst
1928 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Hurst, 92, of Wheaton, IL, passed away on May 17, 2020.

Beloved wife of Russell Hurst; loving mother of sons Richard (Marianne) and Robert (Judy) and a daughter; grandmother of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty was born on May 12, 1928 in Fort Worth, TX and graduated from North Texas State College with a degree in speech. She was a long-time teacher in Community School District 200, many years as a reading specialist at Bower Elementary School in Warrenville, IL. Betty loved playing music and enjoyed volunteering at the Fox Valley Folk Music Festival in Geneva, IL. She also volunteered at the First Congregational Church in Glen Ellyn, IL, Urban Gateways summer camp and the League of Women Voters. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, George and Nelle Schafer (nee Apperson) of Fort Worth, TX and her sister Clara of Corpus Christi, TX. Donations may be made to Bower Elementary School Library by going to https://bower.new.memberhub.store/store/items/139852 and clicking on the "In Memory of Betty Hurst" link. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

