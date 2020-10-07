Elizabeth Isabel Patton Naidu, age 75. Beloved wife of Shrinivas Naidu, M.D. Loving sister of Ronald (Isla), David (Bridgette), and Hazel Patton. Dear sister-in-law of Suresh (Shoba) Havalad, M.D. Cherished aunt of Vinod (Gillian) Havalad, M.D., Vikram (Theresa) Havalad, David (Catherine), Ian (Cris), Hazel, and Cherie. Relative and friend of many. After training as a mid-wife and a registered nurse in the UK, Elizabeth moved to the US in 1971. She received her MBA and served as the VP of Nursing at Ravenswood Hospital for many years. Private Funeral Services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Illinois Cancer Specialists Nursing Staff and Support Services, 8915 W. Golf Road in Niles, 60714. Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home of Niles is entrusted with arrangements. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com