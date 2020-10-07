1/
Elizabeth Isabel Patton Naidu
Elizabeth Isabel Patton Naidu, age 75. Beloved wife of Shrinivas Naidu, M.D. Loving sister of Ronald (Isla), David (Bridgette), and Hazel Patton. Dear sister-in-law of Suresh (Shoba) Havalad, M.D. Cherished aunt of Vinod (Gillian) Havalad, M.D., Vikram (Theresa) Havalad, David (Catherine), Ian (Cris), Hazel, and Cherie. Relative and friend of many. After training as a mid-wife and a registered nurse in the UK, Elizabeth moved to the US in 1971. She received her MBA and served as the VP of Nursing at Ravenswood Hospital for many years. Private Funeral Services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Illinois Cancer Specialists Nursing Staff and Support Services, 8915 W. Golf Road in Niles, 60714. Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home of Niles is entrusted with arrangements. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
October 6, 2020
We have had the pleasure of knowing Elizabeth for many many years. She was always cheerful and a pleasure to talk. Our condolences to Dr Naidu and all of the family.
Hatim and Hajra Poonawalla
Hatim & Hajra Poonawalla
Friend
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
