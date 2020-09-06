Elizabeth J. "Betty" Devine, nee Buck, 75, September 1, 2020, of Orland Park, former longtime resident of the Southwest Side of Chicago-Mt. Greenwood neighborhood, dearly beloved wife of Thomas R. Devine; cherished mother of Lisa (Kirk) Gaertner, Michael (Kristen) Devine, Mary Beth (Brian) Jaskierski, and Kevin Devine; proud grandmother of Megan and Alec Gaertner, Kelly, Emily, and Thomas Devine, Jack, Erin, and Caitlyn Jaskierski; devoted daughter of the late Stanley and Lillian Smith Buck; dear sister of Barbara (late Bob) Feltman, Michael (Helen) Buck, Mary (Stephen) Chesek, Betty (Tom) Devine, Chris (Mary Ann) Buck, the late Charles Edward (Joan Plassmeyer) Buck, and the late Peter Paul Buck; fond sister in law of Maureen Devine; loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Longtime faith filled parishioner of St. Christina Church. Retired Admissions Office Assistant, St. Xavier University. Visitation Monday, Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, 10:15 a.m., from MAHER FUNERAL HOME, 17101 S. 71st Ave., Tinley Park, IL, to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 15050 S. Wolf Road, Orland Park, IL. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park. For those attending church services, PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID19 RESTRICTIONS WILL BE OBSERVED FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING OF 150 PERSONS WITH MASKS REQUIRED. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory, to Maryknoll Fathers & Brothers, P.O. Box 301, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0301, www.maryknollsociety.org
greatly appreciated. Info., 708-781-9212 or www.maherfuneralservices.com