Elizabeth (Betty) J. Heffernan, beloved daughter of the late Agnes (Kelly) and Michael Heffernan, C.F.D., cherished sister of the late Therese (Tess) and Agnes (Robert Atwood), fond aunt of Tim (Sue), Luke (Nancy), Mary (Jim) Graehling, Therese, Robert (Genevieve), Kevin (Jamee) Atwood, great aunt of eighteen, great-great aunt of one, cousin and friend to many. Betty was a CPS teacher for nearly fifty years. A long time parishioner of St. Timothy Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Misericordia or Society of the Missionaries of S.F.X. c/o Fr. Jose Baptista SFX, 6326 N. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago, IL 60659. Funeral Mass will be held privately for family and close friends on Tuesday, 9 a.m. at St. Timothy Church. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.