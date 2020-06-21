Elizabeth J. Heffernan
Elizabeth (Betty) J. Heffernan, beloved daughter of the late Agnes (Kelly) and Michael Heffernan, C.F.D., cherished sister of the late Therese (Tess) and Agnes (Robert Atwood), fond aunt of Tim (Sue), Luke (Nancy), Mary (Jim) Graehling, Therese, Robert (Genevieve), Kevin (Jamee) Atwood, great aunt of eighteen, great-great aunt of one, cousin and friend to many. Betty was a CPS teacher for nearly fifty years. A long time parishioner of St. Timothy Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Misericordia or Society of the Missionaries of S.F.X. c/o Fr. Jose Baptista SFX, 6326 N. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago, IL 60659. Funeral Mass will be held privately for family and close friends on Tuesday, 9 a.m. at St. Timothy Church. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Timothy Church
JUN
23
Interment
11:00 AM
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Betty and all her family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
