Elizabeth L. "Betty" Johnson nee Przybyla. Beloved wife of William "Roy" Johnson. Loving mother of Major Daniel (Leslie) Johnson & Scott (Jennifer) Johnson. Cherished grandmother of Nathan Parker. Dear sister of Katie (the late Ray) Siple & Thomas (Sandra) Przybyla. Fond aunt & great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Monday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 Central Park Ave, in Evergreen Park for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Life Member of Johnson-Phelps Post 5220 Auxiliary. Member of M.O.C. Pup Tent 42 Auxiliary. Member of Queen of Martyrs A & R Society. Past District Commissioner of Arrowhead Dist. BSA. Member of Hearts of Compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Johnson-Phelps VFW Post 5220 Auxiliary, 9514 S. 52nd Ave #3000, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 or Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W Higgins Road, Suite 310 Rosemont, IL 60018-4703 https://www.honorflightchicago.org/donate/ or Hearts of Compassion c/o Kim Przybyla, 1101 Ranch Wood Drive, Shorewood, IL 60604 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019