Elizabeth Josey Johnston died in Hinsdale, IL on August 30, 2020 at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Logan Truax Johnston, Jr., her parents Dr. Charles C. Josey and Miller Jeannette Josey, and her brother Charles C. Josey, Jr.



Mrs. Johnston was born in Florence, South Carolina and grew up in Vermillion, South Dakota. The family moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where she graduated from Butler University. She was a lifelong and enthusiastic member of the Thetas.



Mrs. Johnston and her husband Logan lived in Hinsdale and Burr Ridge, IL for over 50 years. She was the President of AAUW, the Hinsdale Assembly, her DAR Chapter and the Garden Club of Hinsdale, among others. She was a member of the Society of Colonial Dames.



Her family and many friends know she had extraordinary gifts: intelligence, kindness, determined energy for solving problems, boundless enthusiasm for travel and adventures and a glowing presence. She loved creating memories for her family with beautiful holidays, dinners and vacations. She enjoyed taking long, brisk walks with her bulldogs. There was always time for family and friends. She was gracious, elegant and beautiful; she was the epitome of love and comfort. She brought out and believed in the best in everyone. She took care of us all.



Mrs. Johnston is survived by her children Logan T. Johnston, III and Lynn Martin-Sanchez, seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and two nieces. "Jeepers! Now she is shooting the moon!"



In lieu of flowers, we are remembering Mrs. Johnston with contributions to Guiding Eyes for the Blind.





