Elizabeth J. Nagy

Elizabeth J. Nagy Obituary
Elizabeth J. (nee Groenwald) Nagy, 85 of Algonquin. Beloved wife of the late Robert Nagy; loving mother of Joseph (Melanie) Nagy, Diane (Terry) Ebel, James (Lynn) Nagy, Barbara Nagy, Steve (Denise) Nagy, Mary (Mike) Pauly, Mike (Carolyn) Nagy and the late Brian Nagy; cherished grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 5; fond sister of Bill Groenwald, late Edward, late Virginia and late Patricia. Funeral service and interment will be held privately. A public memorial mass will be held at later date, when we can once again gather together in celebration of her life. Funeral Info. & condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020
