Age 93, Native of Chicago, Il. Beloved Wife of the late William E Russell. Devoted mother of Mary Elizabeth McNamara, Carol Ann Jegerski (Kenneth M), Jean Louise Walsh (Michael M.), Patricia Lynn Russell, MD, William E Russell (Patricia A). Cherished Grandmother of Katherine McNamara, Megan McNamara and Elizabeth (Zach) Massaro; Marybeth (David) Rottman and John Jegerski; Maura Walsh and Daniel (Alycia) Walsh; Connor and Christopher Mosquera. Loving great grandmother of Addison Walsh, Ryan and Mac Massaro. Dear daughter of the late Dr. Edward and Marie Ryan. Fond sister of the late Edward Ryan, Mary Louise Sullivan, Bernadette (late Howard) McGinnis and John Ryan, MD (late Anne). Dear sister in law and aunt of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Kidney Research Foundation would be appreciated. Funeral Services & Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER IN PALOS HEIGHTS. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020