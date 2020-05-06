Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth J. Senese (nee Zorn), beloved wife of the late Willard A. Senese; loving mother of Richard (Kimberly) and the late Lawrence (Barbara) Senese; dearest grandmother of Scott (Sandy) Senese, Tricia Senese, Laura Senese and Danielle (Brian) Papenbrok;; cherished great-grandmother of Jacob, Katelyn, Hayden and Emma; dear sister of the late Willian (the late Helen) and the late Grant (the late Mary Zorn; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private. Info: Lawn Funeral Home 708 429-3200







