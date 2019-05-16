|
Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Collins (nee O'Donnell), 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by devoted family. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Collins; loving mother of Kathy (Joe) Nagy and Gerry (the late Bill) O'Connor; cherished grandmother of Katie (Joe Oswald) O'Connor, Maureen Nagy, Colleen (Bob) Walker, Betsy (Chris) Allen, Bill (Erin Delaney) O'Conner; Great Grandmother of 17; loving sister of Lee (Celeste), and Francis (Susan) O'Donnell; beloved aunt and friend of many. Betty is preceded in death by her parents James and Elizabeth O'Donnell and her siblings Patricia (Joseph) Winslow and Mary Eileen (Jack) Duffy. Visitation Friday, May 17th 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd St. Oak Lawn. Funeral Saturday, May 18th prayers 10:15 a.m. from Blake-Lamb to St. Linus. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia Heart of Mercy 6300 N. Ridge Road, Chicago Il 60660 or . For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
