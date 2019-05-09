ELIZABETH JANE (Bliss) LABBÉElizabeth Jane Labbé (neé Bliss) died peacefully on April 24, 2019, at theage of 96 in Rancho Cordova, California. Elizabeth, also known as Jane and Betty, was born in Oak Park, Illinois, on October 6, 1922. She attended Saint Lucy School and graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School in 1940. Much to the chagrin of her mother, Elizabeth enlisted in the United States Navy, completing basic training at Hunter College in the Bronx, NY, and Navy Hospital Corp School at Bethesda Maryland. She served as a pharmacist mate in very busy naval hospitals in Farragut, Idaho and Corvallis, Oregon. As a Woman Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service, she was honorably discharged six months after the conclusion of World War II as required by law. Returning home to Oak Park she worked for the phone company and marriedLouis Angus Labbé on April 15, 1950. While they raised their two sons Michael and Paul, Betty worked for Royal McBee business machines. After Lou's death, she worked at Arthur Anderson until her retirement after which she was employed by Village Radiology in Oak Park. Elizabeth was an avid reader and sports enthusiast, rarely missing a Cubs orBlackhawks game. She loved to travel, visiting Hawaii, Canada, Ireland, Italy,Greece, Israel, Antigua and many other spots around the country. In November of2014, she relocated from her beloved Oak Park / River Forest to Rancho Cordova,California, to be closer to family. Elizabeth is survived by her sons Michael Labbé (Christine) of Topsham,Maine, and Paul Labbé of Rancho Cordova, California, and her grandchildren Kelly Labbé (Rosalita) of San Antonio, Texas, Paul Labbé Jr. of Miami, Florida, Travis Haynes (Jessica) and Anthony Labbé of Sacramento, California, and Michael (Mac) Labbé and Abigail Labbé of Topsham, Maine.Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents Frederick Bliss and Agnes McMullenBliss, her husband Louis Agnes Labbé, siblings Mary Marshall (Pete), GeorgeBliss, and Alice Lucille McKeown (Dan), and dear friend William Mittel.A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, with a Visitationat 10 a.m. and Service at 11 a.m. at Saint Edmund Catholic Church in Oak Park,Illinois. A graveside service will follow directly after at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. Williams-Kampp Funeral Home in Wheaton will be handling arrangements. 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary