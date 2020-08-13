Elizabeth Jane Miller, a 53-year resident of Evanston, IL and a person committed to kindness and justice, died peacefully at her son's home in Tacoma on Saturday August 1st. She was 91 years old.



Betty, as she was known, possessed an incredible, and seemingly contradictory, combination of resolve and matter-of-fact-compassion with which she conducted her entire life.



In the 1950's, when a small mob on the southwest side of Chicago responded violently to the simple fact of her togetherness with her eventual husband, a Black man, her certainty in the correctness of their union did not budge. In the 1960s, when a local bank in Winona Minnesota extended a mortgage to Betty and her husband only after a wealthy client threatened to withdraw all funds and close all accounts, she harbored no hate. In the 1970s, when her husband proposed taking their entire young family to Nigeria so he could complete post-graduate work in African studies, her response was to go immediately to work on logistics. And in the 1980s, when she observed one of her sons hastily dismissing a man who showed up at the door looking for a handout, she interrupted by fabricating some needed chore, and paid the man handsomely. She used the occasion to teach her son the lesson of kindness by simply explaining that "depression era people do not turn folks away." This thread ran through everything in her life, and it is this for which she will and should be best remembered by all who were fortunate to have known her.



Betty was born on September 26, 1928 in Milwaukee to Carl and Elizabeth Turznik. She was a stellar student while attending Messmer Catholic High School, but didn't have funds to attend college and went directly into the workforce following graduation from high school. Just a few years later, however, she was to receive what she came to regard as one of the greatest gifts she had ever been given; the opportunity to take a summer course in journalism at Marquette University.



She soon established herself as a rising star in the area of her major, journalism, and earned exceptional grades, eventually becoming editor of The Marquette Journal. Decades later, Elizabeth spoke with great fondness for Marquette as a place in which she had been truly challenged and properly mentored.



After her graduation from Marquette University in 1956, Elizabeth received an offer from The Thomas More Association and relocated to Chicago to begin work at The Thomas More Bookstore located in The Loop. It is there that Elizabeth Turznik met Albert H. Miller, her immediate supervisor and eventual husband. Elizabeth and Albert were married at a ceremony in Chicago's famed Holy Name Cathedral in 1957.



Al's academic career took the family from Chicago to Winona, MN, to Evanston and to Nigeria. Along the way they had five children, Krista, Paul, Mark, David and Peter. For many years, the Miller residence also served as home to Elizabeth's father. Professionally, Betty worked on a number of publications and newsletters while raising her family, and eventually ended up working at the Pioneer Press, then found a position in the administrative offices of Mundelein College. While working here, she earned an MA in Educational Administration, progressing to become Director of Admissions at Mundelein. In the early 1980's, Betty seized another opportunity when she moved on to serve as a Dean at Barat College of Lake Forest, Illinois. She remained at Barat College, until her retirement in the early 1990's.



These were very busy yet joyous years for her.



In retirement, Betty continued to read voraciously, and maintained an intense interest in both historical and current events. Betty lost her husband in 2001 and, unexpectedly, her daughter Krista in 2005, but she maintained close relationships with her far-flung family of sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Her home on Brown Avenue, and later her condo on Maple Avenue, continued to be a magnet for the family. Advancing dementia eventually rendered Betty unable to recall most names, faces, and places, but her awareness of connection, kindness and love remained until the end.



The Millers will be holding a private memorial for Elizabeth. She will be interred along-side of her late husband, Al and her daughter, Krista at Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago.





