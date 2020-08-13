Elizabeth Jane Miller, a 53 year resident of Evanston, IL (1967 - 2020) died peacefully at her son's home in Tacoma, WA on Saturday, August 1st. Elizabeth was born in Milwaukee on 9/26/28 to Carl and Elizabeth Turznik. She graduated from Messmer Catholic High School and from Marquette University (1956). She moved to Chicago in 1957 and was married to Albert H. Miller in 1958. Winona, Minnesota was home to Betty and Al from 1958-1967. Betty, a former admissions director at Mundelein College (Chicago) and Dean at Barat College (Lake Forest, IL), called Evanston home for the last 53 years of her life. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a person of great kindness and compassion. She is survived by her sons Paul, Mark, Dave, and Pete. Her daughter, Krista, passed unexpectedly in 2005.





