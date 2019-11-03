|
Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Nelson, born May 12, 1924 in Berwyn to Arthur and Florence Nelson, passed away October 29, 2019. She was the loving sister of Charles (the late Anne), John (the late Nancy), Rev. Arthur (Laurel) and the late Robert (late Winifred) Nelson; beloved longtime friend of Mary Ann Ahlgren and cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Ms. Nelson was a longtime educator at North Park Academy where she was the Associate Dean and at North Park University where she was the Dean of Women. She was also a Board Member of Swedish Covenant Hospital. Betty was a 72-year member of North Park Covenant Church. She was on the executive board of the Evangelical Covenant Church and the Chair of the World Missions Board of the church. A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3 pm at North Park Covenant Church, 5250 N. Christina, Chicago, IL 60625. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Park Covenant Church or North Park University, Office of Advancement, 3225 W. Foster, Box 6, Chicago, IL 60625. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019