Elizabeth ("Betty") Jean Gilomen (nee Wells), of Downers Grove, Illinois, age 93, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born March 4, 1926 in Elgin, Illinois, the daughter of Edith (Banks) and Newton Wells, and the sister of Newton (Inéz) Wells, Jr. She attended Frances Shimer Academy in Mount Carroll, Illinois, and Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota. She married her husband, Robert ("Bob") E. Gilomen in 1949 and together they lived in Elgin until their move to Downers Grove, Illinois, in 1958, where she remained for over sixty years. Betty will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.Betty is survived by her daughter, Denise (William) Cantrall and her son, Brian (Glenna Anderson) Gilomen; four grandchildren (Dorianne (Ryan) Browne, Meredith (Blake) Johnson, Zoe Johnson and Alexis Johnson); and four great-grandchildren (Emmerich, Ellery, Colleen and Daniel). She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and her daughter, Corliss (Scott) Wells Johnson (nee Gilomen).A memorial service will be held on June 1, 2019, at 1 pm, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1125 Franklin Street, Downers Grove, Illinois, 60515, (630) 968-9188. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , or to the Lifespace Foundation with a specific designation that the contribution is for use by the "Oak Trace - Scholarship (Annual Use)." See https://www.thelifespacefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate/. Or, if by mail, to Oak Trace, 200 Village Dr, Downers Grove, IL 60516.