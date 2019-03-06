|
|
Elizabeth Jean Harkness passed away on January 20, 2019. Born in Ontario, Canada, Jean immigrated to Chicago in the early 1950's to attend the University of Illinois where she earned a bachelor's degree in nursing. After nursing in Chicago-area hospitals for several years, she began a 40+ year career in teaching, ultimately heading a LPN program at Oakton Community College. Jean enjoyed travel, knitting and spending time with her family. She also cherished friendships with the women she worked with over her long career – friendships she maintained for more than fifty years. She is survived by four children: Margo E. Jones, Philip A. Jones and Geoffrey A. Jones of Suwanee, Georgia and Norine E. Oelerich of Las Vegas, Nevada; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jean was 94 years old. She died peacefully surrounded by family in her home in Suwanee, Georgia.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019