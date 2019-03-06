Home

Elizabeth Jean Harkness

Elizabeth Jean Harkness Obituary
Elizabeth Jean Harkness passed away on January 20, 2019. Born in Ontario, Canada, Jean immigrated to Chicago in the early 1950's to attend the University of Illinois where she earned a bachelor's degree in nursing. After nursing in Chicago-area hospitals for several years, she began a 40+ year career in teaching, ultimately heading a LPN program at Oakton Community College. Jean enjoyed travel, knitting and spending time with her family. She also cherished friendships with the women she worked with over her long career – friendships she maintained for more than fifty years. She is survived by four children: Margo E. Jones, Philip A. Jones and Geoffrey A. Jones of Suwanee, Georgia and Norine E. Oelerich of Las Vegas, Nevada; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jean was 94 years old. She died peacefully surrounded by family in her home in Suwanee, Georgia.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019
