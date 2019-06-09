|
|
Elizabeth Joy, age 86. Dearest sister of Marie (the late Ronald) Carlson, Josephine Joy, Irene (Dominic) Nicosia and the late David (the late Lee) Joy, James Joy, Alice Palazzolo, Bernard "Mike" (the late Delores) Joy and Robert Joy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and her caretaker, Linda Lee. Elizabeth was formerly Sister Terrance, IBVM, and a teacher at St. Clare of Montefalco School-Chicago. Visitation Sunday, June 9th, 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Monday, June 10th , 815 AM from the funeral home to St. Germaine Church, 9711 S. Kolin, Oak Lawn. for 930 AM Mass.Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019