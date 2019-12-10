|
JOYCE, Elizabeth L., AGE 71 of West Grove, PA passed on Dec. 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Kieran "Kelly" for 51 years, mother of Brian (Judith Wray); sister of Donna Phillips (Herb) and Edward Herkert (Eileen). Visitation from 11AM to 1PM and memorial service at 1PM on Thur., Dec 12, 2019 at LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREAMTION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 E. Balt. Pk., Kennett Square, PA. Burial private. Luncheon to follow at Mendenhall Inn.
