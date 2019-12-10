Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Joyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Joyce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Joyce Obituary
JOYCE, Elizabeth L., AGE 71 of West Grove, PA passed on Dec. 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Kieran "Kelly" for 51 years, mother of Brian (Judith Wray); sister of Donna Phillips (Herb) and Edward Herkert (Eileen). Visitation from 11AM to 1PM and memorial service at 1PM on Thur., Dec 12, 2019 at LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREAMTION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 E. Balt. Pk., Kennett Square, PA. Burial private. Luncheon to follow at Mendenhall Inn.

www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -