Elizabeth J. "Bettie" Connolly, (nee Hoffman) age 96; beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Mary Ann (Jim) Connelly, the late Timothy J. (Michelle) and the late John (the late Diane) Connolly. Devoted grandmother of Mike (Tina), Dan (Sandy) Connolly, Lynn (Olaf) Knopp, Jim (Andrea), John and Tim (Ashlee) Connelly and Laura (James) Lavin. Dear great-grandmother of 13. Visitation Saturday 10:30am until time of Mass 11:30am at St. Francis of Assisi Chapel at Franciscan Village, 1260 Franciscan Drive, Lemont, Il 60439. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Longtime employee of Illinois Bell. Member of Telephone Pioneers of America. In lieu of flowers donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019