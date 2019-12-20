Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
For more information about
Elizabeth Connolly
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Chapel at Franciscan Village
1260 Franciscan Drive
Lemont, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Chapel at Franciscan Village,
1260 Franciscan Drive
Lemont, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Connolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth June Connolly


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth June Connolly Obituary
Elizabeth J. "Bettie" Connolly, (nee Hoffman) age 96; beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Mary Ann (Jim) Connelly, the late Timothy J. (Michelle) and the late John (the late Diane) Connolly. Devoted grandmother of Mike (Tina), Dan (Sandy) Connolly, Lynn (Olaf) Knopp, Jim (Andrea), John and Tim (Ashlee) Connelly and Laura (James) Lavin. Dear great-grandmother of 13. Visitation Saturday 10:30am until time of Mass 11:30am at St. Francis of Assisi Chapel at Franciscan Village, 1260 Franciscan Drive, Lemont, Il 60439. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Longtime employee of Illinois Bell. Member of Telephone Pioneers of America. In lieu of flowers donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy.

For information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERIVCES 708-301-3595
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -