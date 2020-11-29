(nee Keating). Age 86, devoted mother of the late Thomas (Donna) O'Brien, David (Mary) O'Brien, Tracy (late David) Mulhausen, and Gary (Carol) O'Brien. Proud grandmother of Shannon, Kyle, Kristen, Tyler, Lauren, Chelsey, David, Michael, Brittany, Billy, Kelsey, Courtney, Bailey, Jonathan, and Cassie. Cherished great-grandmother of Lily, Luella, Brooks, Greer, Luna, and Oliver. Elsie was preceded in death by her loving parents John and Agnes Keating and her dear sisters and brothers Thomas Keating, Katherine "Kay" Howard, Hannah Sullivan, Mary Murray, John "Donnie" Keating, and Agnes Theresa "T.C." Ryan. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to gather Wednesday, December 2, 2020, St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Avenue, Orland Park, IL, Mass of the Resurrection 11:15 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America https://www.dementiasociety.org
or the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org
Please leave a memory for the family on Elsie's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to her family. www.sheehyfh.com
708-857-7878