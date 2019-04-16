Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Bolhuis

Elizabeth L. "Betty" Bolhuis Obituary
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Bolhuis, nee DeBoer, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Albert Bolhuis, Jr. Loving mother of Albert W. (Donna) Bolhuis, William (Nancy) Bolhuis, Jenine Bolhuis, and James (Barbara) Bolhuis. Cherished grandmother of nine. Dearest great-grandmother of 14. Preceded in death by her siblings Jacoba Miedema, Thomas DeBoer, Alice Schaaf, Bill DeBoer, Jacob DeBoer, Viola Zaagman, and Joanne Roon. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-8 PM at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Family and friends are invited to the burial on Friday, 9:30 a.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens South, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL (please meet in the cemetery parking lot at 9:15 a.m.). A Memorial Service to celebrate Betty's life will take place on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Church of Orland Park, 16100 S. 104th Ave., Orland Park, IL. Memorials to Calvary Church Oak Lawn, 10056 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453 preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019
