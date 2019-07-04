|
Elizabeth 'Betty' L. Carlos (nee Windauer) age 73 longtime resident of Crete, Illinois passed away on July 2, 2019. Beloved wife to Paul M. Carlos Jr. Loving mother to Paul (Victoria) Carlos III, Anthony (Karen) Carlos and Brian (Trang) Carlos. Dear grandmother to Lauren, Allison, Emily, Robert, Danny, Kelli, Kara and Nicholas. Fond sister to Dr. Robert (Judy) Windauer, Barbara (Marvin) Wolgast, William (Madeline) Windauer, Bernard (Leslie) Windauer and Bernadette Newton. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Beautiful daughter to the late Dr. Robert and late Bernardine (nee Moenich) Windauer. Betty was a devoted homemaker, gardener, seamstress, world traveler and master of everything she pursued in life. She also owned and operated Expresso Depot in Monee, Illinois for 10 years.
Visitation Sunday, July 7th from 4-8 P.M. at Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Funeral mass on Monday at St. Liborius Catholic Church, 35th and Halsted Blvd, Steger, Illinois, Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019