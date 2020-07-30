Elizabeth L. La Douceur, nee O'Donnell, age 95, beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Mark (Karen) La Douceur and Lynn (Thomas) Cagney. Cherished grandmother of Brian (Gabriella) La Douceur, Carly La Douceur, Aimee La Douceur, Douglas (Kathryn) Cagney, Craig (Michelle) Cagney and Tracy (Ryan) Brown. Great grandmother of Taylor Brown, Alyssa Brown, Isabella Cagney, Josephina Cagney, Amelia Cagney, Matthew La Douceur, Leo Martinez and Ava Cagney. Dearest sister of Nancy O'Donnell and Margaret O'Donnell and the late Thomas (Dorothy) O'Donnell. Funeral and interment are private. In lieu of flowers donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home, 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com