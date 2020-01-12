Home

Elizabeth L. Reidy, nee Economos, age 76, of Elkhorn, formerly of Bensenville. Beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Paul (Jennifer) Spencer; stepmother of Terry (Evan) O'Donnell, Matt (Brenda) Reidy, Michael Reidy, and Jacquelyn (Dan) Molloy; devoted grandmother of 15; great-grandmother of many; fond sister of Bill (the late Doreen) Economos, Eleanor (Mike) McDermott, the late Nikki (Jim) Royhl, Helen (Jeff) Sorensen, and Bonnie (Dave) Rauch; aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Monday, January 13th, 3-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard. Funeral Tuesday, at 10 AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home. Memorials to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6400 Shafer Ct. Suite 700, Rosemont, IL 60018 are appreciated. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
