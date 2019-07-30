Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Stanek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth L. Stanek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth L. Stanek Obituary
Elizabeth L. Stanek, age 99, resident of Oak Brook, formerly of Elmhurst, longtime active parishioner at Immaculate Conception, Elmhurst; beloved wife of the late Harry P.; loving and selfless mother of Karen Stanek, Deirdre (Tom) Burton and Marcia Stanek; proud grandmother of Eric (Tina) and Reid (Danielle) Burton; cherished great-grandmother of Sydney, Cade, Rhett and Emery Claire Burton; dear sister of Maxine (the late Richard) Cox. Visitation Thursday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Entombment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gibbons Funeral Home
Download Now