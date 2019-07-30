|
Elizabeth L. Stanek, age 99, resident of Oak Brook, formerly of Elmhurst, longtime active parishioner at Immaculate Conception, Elmhurst; beloved wife of the late Harry P.; loving and selfless mother of Karen Stanek, Deirdre (Tom) Burton and Marcia Stanek; proud grandmother of Eric (Tina) and Reid (Danielle) Burton; cherished great-grandmother of Sydney, Cade, Rhett and Emery Claire Burton; dear sister of Maxine (the late Richard) Cox. Visitation Thursday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Entombment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019