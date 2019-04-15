Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
Elizabeth Lacey Dickson nee Fox, age 42, of Elmwood Park; beloved wife of Steven S.; loving mother of Thomas, Maeve and Luke; devoted daughter of Lawrence P. and Ramona Fox and daughter in law of Mark and Valerie Dickson; dear sister of Laura (Tim) Wagner and Katherine Fox; fond aunt of Shea and Quinn Wagner; dear niece, cousin and friend of many. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday April 17, 2019 at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1530 Jackson Ave., River Forest. Private interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dickson Children's Fund, 7220 Greenfield Ave., River Forest, IL 60305 are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019
