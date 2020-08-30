1/
Elizabeth Lea Platipodis
Elizabeth Lea Platipodis, 38, passed away on July 29, 2020. She was born to Charles and Marilyn Platipodis in Wheaton, Illinois. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Dakota Platipodis, brother, Anthony Platipodis, and parents Charles and Marilyn (nee Kinnaman) Platipodis.

Elizabeth graduated from Wheaton Warrenville South High School in Wheaton, Illinois in 2000. She received her Associates Degree from Phoenix University.

Elizabeth was an accomplished musician who taught music to children and adult students in music studios throughout Chicago and St. Louis.

A memorial service will be held for Elizabeth at a later designated time and day.

Friends and family may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com. where they can also see her full obituary with photo.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
