Elizabeth Livingston (Bradshaw) Thomson, 95 of Elgin passed away peacefully with family on July 25th, 2019 at Heritage Manor, under the care of Vitas Hospice. She was born Dec. 25th, 1923 in Covington, Ga. to James and Ada (Livingston) Bradshaw, the third of six children. She moved with her husband, the late John Graham Thomson to Elgin, Il in the late 1940's where they built their home and began their family Elizabeth was an artist, excelling particularly in hand made pottery. Even in her 95th year, relaxing with coloring books, creative to the end.
She is survived by her three children, James (Karen) Thomson, Sue Thomson, and John Thomson Jr., Grand-children Tracy (Jeff) Schuster, Jill (Stephen) Fuller, and Sara (James) Fischer, Great grand-children Brian (Stephanie) Campbell, Kyle Campbell, Jonathon Campbell, Toriann Schuster, Chase Fuller, and Evan Fuller. Great-great grand-children Sierra Campbell and Kaydence Campbell. Elizabeth was a kind, gentle soul who will be missed by all who knew her
A private funeral will be held in Covington, Ga. with burial in Southview Cemetery Aug. 12th, 2019
Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the Thomson family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019