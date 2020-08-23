1/
Elizabeth M. Hodge
Crete – IL, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, August 22, after a tough fought battle with cancer. Betty's legacy lives on through her husband of 48 years, Robert Hodge, two daughters Heather and Stacy Hodge, son Jeff Hodge, daughter-in-law Marie, and their two sons Zach and Gabe Hodge who are Betty's prized grandsons she adored more than anything in life. She is also survived by her sister Wilma (Ron) Eckhoff, brother Danny (Tina) Taylor, brother-in-law Tommy (Karla) Hodge and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Crystal Hein, and her father/mother in-law, Rev. AC and Loma Hodge. Her love for her family and friends, all things whales, books, camping, music, laughing, and so much more, are memories to be cherished forever. Betty was a force to be reckoned with, and she offered unwavering support, strength, courage, and compassion to all. Due to COVID-19, a small private family service will be held followed by a virtual celebration open to all in the coming days. Details will be shared with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's honor may be made to the following charities of significance to her: Phil's Friends at philsfriends.org/give and Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at cholangiocarcinoma.org


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

