G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Elizabeth M. Klave

Elizabeth M. Klave Obituary
Elizabeth M. Klave age 97 of Des Plaines, Illinois passed away October 14, 2019. Loving mother of Michael (Michelle) Klave, Gary (Valerie) Klave, and Susan (the late Robert) Fox. Fond sister of Arthur and the late John. Fond aunt of Debbie and the late Steve. Proud grandmother of Melissa, Mary, Mason, Brian, Mark, and Danielle. Great grandmother of Brody, Isaac, Joseph, Nevaeh, Maya, and Nathan. Visitation Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service at 12:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home 745 Graceland Ave, Des Plaines, IL. Private burial will follow at Montrose Cemetery, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to Easter Seals, ASPCA, or to American Cancer Research appreciated. For information 847.699.9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019
