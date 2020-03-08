|
Elizabeth M. Komperda, nee Sladek, of Northlake, age 79, suddenly. Beloved wife of Henry W.; loving mother of Henry "Butch" (Pattie), Robert (Maureen), Mary, Wendy (Knute) Weick, Glen and Scott (Michelle); proud grandmother of 11; dear sister of George (Agnes) and Donna (late Bob) Wu; preceded in death by her brother Dan and her parents George and Emilia. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. All to meet Monday at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1637 N. 37th, Melrose Park for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Donations to St. Charles Borromeo Church appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The Original Kuratko Family - Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020