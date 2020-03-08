Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Elizabeth Komperda
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
1637 N. 37th
Melrose Park, IL
Elizabeth M. Komperda

Elizabeth M. Komperda Obituary
Elizabeth M. Komperda, nee Sladek, of Northlake, age 79, suddenly. Beloved wife of Henry W.; loving mother of Henry "Butch" (Pattie), Robert (Maureen), Mary, Wendy (Knute) Weick, Glen and Scott (Michelle); proud grandmother of 11; dear sister of George (Agnes) and Donna (late Bob) Wu; preceded in death by her brother Dan and her parents George and Emilia. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. All to meet Monday at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1637 N. 37th, Melrose Park for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Donations to St. Charles Borromeo Church appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The Original Kuratko Family - Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
