Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Prayer Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:45 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Woods Church
6955 N. Hiawatha Ave
Chicago, IL
Elizabeth M. Krylow Obituary
Dr. Elizabeth M. Krylow. Beloved daughter of Konstanty and Alina; loving sister of the late Andrew. Cherished niece of Emily (late Casimir) Pulawski and the late Stefan (Ewa) Mikolowicz; fond cousin of Gregory (Suzanne) Pulawski and Christina Pulawski (Ken Skupien).

Visitation Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Monday, June 24, starting with prayers at 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Mary of the Woods Church, 6955 N. Hiawatha Ave., Chicago, IL. for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Rainbow Hospice 1550 Bishop Ct., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056 are appreciated. Info. 773-774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019
