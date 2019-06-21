|
|
Dr. Elizabeth M. Krylow. Beloved daughter of Konstanty and Alina; loving sister of the late Andrew. Cherished niece of Emily (late Casimir) Pulawski and the late Stefan (Ewa) Mikolowicz; fond cousin of Gregory (Suzanne) Pulawski and Christina Pulawski (Ken Skupien).
Visitation Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Monday, June 24, starting with prayers at 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Mary of the Woods Church, 6955 N. Hiawatha Ave., Chicago, IL. for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Rainbow Hospice 1550 Bishop Ct., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056 are appreciated. Info. 773-774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019