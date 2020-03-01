|
|
Elizabeth Mae "Betty" Lento, 83 of Yorkville, IL formerly of Naperville, IL passed Thur. Feb. 27, 2020 at her home. Born on July 25, 1936 in Chicago, IL daughter of the late Anton and Anne (Sammon) Schwartz.
Betty was united in marriage on July 27, 1964 to Mr. Salvatore Lento and they spent the next 41 years happily together until his passing Dec. 4, 2005. Loving mother of Diana (Anthony) Riedy, Salvatore Lento Jr., and Regina (William) Wright; devoted grandmother of Drake and Dylan Riedy, Aiden, Ariana and Caleb Wright and Dominick Lento; fond sister of Maria (George) Harvey, and the late Pearl Kapalczynski and Toni Johnson.
Visitation 4:00 until 8:00 PM, Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL. Interment private. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory,
www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020