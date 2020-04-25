Home

Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 278-7767
Elizabeth Moffat
Elizabeth Marie Moffat

Elizabeth Marie Moffat Obituary
Elizabeth Marie Moffat, (nee Gentry), age 89,

April 21, 2020, Suddenly. Beloved wife of the late James G., Jr. Cherished mother of Bruce, Jamie (Conrad) Pastwa and Craig. Loving sister of Eleanor (the late Nick ) Nichols and the late Ruth (the late Arthur, Jr.) Cox. Preceded in death by her parents Byron and Eleanor Gentry. Fond aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt of many. Dear cousin and friend of many, too numerous to mention.

In respect to the safety of everyone, all services will be private. Liz will be interred in the family plot at Union Ridge Cemetery, Chicago, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to: The Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60614 or Longyear Museum,

1125 Boyleston St. Chestnut Hill, MA 02467-1811. Liz was a dedicated and faithful member of the Christian Science faith and served in numerous capacities all of her life. Arrangements entrusted to Muzyka Funeral Home, Chicago.

Please sign the online guest book at www.muzykafh.com. Info: 773-278-7767.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
