Elizabeth Mary O'Connor was born on September 15th, 1959 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She passed away unexpectedly on March 27th, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois, where she had spent the last 35 years of her life. She is survived by her father, Joseph Williams, siblings Lorraine Bock and Chuck Williams, husband Michael O'Connor, daughter Calleigh O'Connor, and nephew Colin Williams in addition to numerous cousins, nieces/nephews, etc.
Liz lit up every room she walked in. She was the glue to many friendships, an April Fool's master, a beam of positivity, and an adventurer at heart. Refer to https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/elizabeth-o-connor/2911 for more information regarding a memorial.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2020