Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Peace Memorial Church
10300 W. 131st St.
Palos Park, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace Memorial Church
10300 W. 131st St
Palos Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Mazzone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Mazzone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth "Betty" Mazzone Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Mazzone Urbauer, nee Uidl, age 92, beloved wife of the late Victor Mazzone and the late William Urbauer. Loving mother of the late Gary Mazzone, Cliff (Kathleen) Mazzone, Debbie (Larry) Paha, and Michele (Albert) Kiela. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Nick, Dana, Brian, Stacey, Lisa, Alex, and Aaron. Dearest great-grandmother of three. Dear sister of the late John Uidl. Betty was an employee of Swift Co., worked as a teacher's aide and retired in administration from the Chicago Board of Education. Visitation Thursday 3-8 PM at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues on Friday at Peace Memorial Church, 10300 W. 131st St, Palos Park, IL 60464 from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Entombment private at Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now