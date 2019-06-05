|
Elizabeth "Betty" Mazzone Urbauer, nee Uidl, age 92, beloved wife of the late Victor Mazzone and the late William Urbauer. Loving mother of the late Gary Mazzone, Cliff (Kathleen) Mazzone, Debbie (Larry) Paha, and Michele (Albert) Kiela. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Nick, Dana, Brian, Stacey, Lisa, Alex, and Aaron. Dearest great-grandmother of three. Dear sister of the late John Uidl. Betty was an employee of Swift Co., worked as a teacher's aide and retired in administration from the Chicago Board of Education. Visitation Thursday 3-8 PM at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues on Friday at Peace Memorial Church, 10300 W. 131st St, Palos Park, IL 60464 from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Entombment private at Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019