Elizabeth (Bam) McCabe Postell, 95, left us on November 6, 2020. Born in Oak Park, IL and raised in Milwaukee, Bam spent all her adult life in the Chicago area. Bam completed both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in English Literature at the University of Chicago. Married in 1964 to John Postell, they lived in Hyde Park for many years. Bam was chair of the Hyde Park Garden Fair for over 20 years and also active in The Herb Society of America. Bam moved to the Mather retirement home in Evanston in 2013. She spent the last years of her life writing her memoirs. She is survived by her 7 nieces and nephew (and spouses, grand-nieces and a great-grand-niece), a beloved goddaughter and several of John's nieces and nephews, one sister-in-law and two brothers-in-law.
A virtual memorial will be held on December 6, 2020 at 3:00 PM. See Bam's memorial page on www.GatheringUs.com