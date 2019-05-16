|
Elizabeth Mical, nee Piotrowski, age 91, Sturgis, MI, formerly of Lyons. Beloved wife of the late Richard Mical, Sr.; loving companion of the late Donald Swatek; loving mother of Richard (Annemarie) Mical, Jr. and the late Stephen (Suzanne) Mical; dear grandmother of JoAnne (Tom) Holder, Jennifer (Ronald) Sinkuler, Richard (Pamela) Mical, Jessica Mical and Timothy Mical; great grandmother of Courtney Holder, Colton Sliger, Emily Sinkuler, Charlie Mical and Jacob Sinkuler; daughter of the late Stephen Piotrowski, Sr. and Celia Piotrowski, nee Binkowski; sister of the late Stephen (Cecilia) Piotrowski, Jr.; loving aunt of three. Visitation Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. to time of Service 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Memorials appreciated to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019