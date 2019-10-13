Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
5005 Wolf Road
Western Springs, IL
Elizabeth Newman Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Newman, age 88, of LaGrange, formerly of West New York, NJ. Beloved wife of Robert "Bob" Newman for a wonderful 67 years. Loving mother of Kathy (Jeff) Pergande and the late Nanci Jean Newman. Devoted grandmother of Jason (Laura) Pergande and Kristin (Bobby) Kaye. Cherished great-grandmother "GGM" of Kaitlyn and Molly Pergande and James, Henry, and George Kaye. Dear sister of Charlotte Tawczynski. Fond aunt and friend of many. Family and friends are invited to meet on Wednesday, October 16th directly at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Road, Western Springs for 11am Mass. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. For further info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
