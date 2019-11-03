|
|
Elizabeth Kroll "Betty" O'Neill. 10/31/46 - 10/31/19. Betty gave of herself fully. As a wife, a mother, a daughter, an aunt, a grandmother, a sister, a friend, and as a member of her community. She loved ferociously and deeply and sadly. Betty is predeceased by her husband, Robert O'Neill (2014). She is survived by her children, Dan O'Neill, Kevin (Amy) O'Neill, Brian (Allison) O'Neill, and Meghan (Mike) Feely; siblings Marilyn Chromy, Jean Connolly, and Jack (Marge) Kroll; numerous cherished nieces and nephews; and her beloved grandchildren, who were her world: Robert, Zoe, Margaret, Claire, Annalise, and Shannon. Betty made her mark in her family, in the Church, and in the lives of countless people she touched with her generosity, commitment, devotion, and courage. She was brave. She was caring. She was a mother in the fullest sense. We'll love her forever. A visitation service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Cooney Funeral Home (625 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge) from 3:00pm until 9:00pm. A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Paul of the Cross Church (320 S. Washington Ave., Park Ridge) at 10:00am. Donations can be made in Betty's name to the St. Paul of the Cross Food Pantry: https://www.givecentral.org/location/133/event/12080
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019