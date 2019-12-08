|
Betty Cochran passed away recently at home in Camarillo, CA with family by her side. She was 98 years old and will be remembered for her bright spirit, strength and devotion to family. Betty's parents were Matthew and Marie Parkhurst. Betty had many fond memories of growing up in Lake Bluff, IL. She graduated from Judson College, her mother's alma mater, in Alabama in 1943. The following year she married Walter Marvin Cochran who, after serving as a Naval Intelligence Officer in World War II, pursued a career as a research chemist. Betty and Marvin settled in Highland Park, IL where Betty was active in the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago and the Ravinia Garden Club. Also, Betty was a 67 year member of P.E.O., an educational philanthropy for women. The Cochrans enjoyed traveling in this country and abroad. In 2003, the Cochrans moved to Camarillo CA to be near a daughter. Betty's husband of 64 years died in 2009. She is survived by two daughters and their husbands: Sara and Jim Ballenger of Herndon, VA and Betsy and Eric Metzgar of Camarillo, CA; a son Charles Cochran and his wife Janet of Easton, PA; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Interment at Lake Forest Cemetery, Lake Forest IL next to her husband.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019