Elizabeth Parsaee, nee Falasz, age 73, of Brookfield formerly of Chicago. Sister of Frances (the late Samuel) Salvato, Albert (Jane) Falasz, Michael (Angelina) Falasz and the late Peter (Dawn) Falasz; aunt of Mark (Christine) Salvato, Nicole (Denis McCarthy) Salvato, Amy (Brian) Peterson, Kristin (John) Przekota, Michael (Abbey) Falasz, Anthony (Leslie) Falasz and Nick (Annie) Falasz; great aunt of many. Interment Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to meet promptly at 10 A.M. main office where we will be lead to the gravesite. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020