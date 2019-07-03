Home

Elizabeth Patricia Garvey

Elizabeth Patricia Garvey Obituary
Elizabeth Patricia Garvey, nee Conmy, age 76 of Brookfield, formerly of Limerick, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Michael C. Garvey; fond mother of Michael J. (Barbara) Garvey, John "Sean" (Michelle) Garvey and the late Anthony (Sandra) Garvey; grandmother of Kevin, Karen, Jake, Luke, Joey, Brayden and Nicholas Garvey; sister of William (the late Margaret) Conmy, Frank (the late Nora) Conmy, the late Joan (the late George) Cunningham, the late Jack Conmy, the late Kathleen (the late Patrick) Supple, the late Seamus (the late Mary) Conmy, the late Martin (Margaret) Conmy and the late Christy Conmy; aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Monday July 8, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield. Funeral Monday 9:30 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church, La Grange Park. Mass 10 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to St. Louise de Marillac Church, 1144 Harrison Ave., La Grange Park, IL 60526. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 3, 2019
