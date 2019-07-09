|
Elizabeth Perez, 60, of Evanston passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 1st. Many knew Beth as the General Manager for Walker Bros. Original Pancake House in Wilmette and Glenview where she worked for many years. She loved to read, draw, and watch Dr. Phil reruns in her spare time. She is survived by her daughter, Rosalina Perez; sister, Kathleen Callison; and four brothers, Walter, Kevin, Eric, and John Karr. A memorial will be held from 5-8 PM on Saturday, July 20th at Prairie Moon in Evanston. All who knew her are invited.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019