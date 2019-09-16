Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:15 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Incarnation Church
5705 W. 127th St.
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth O'Hara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Philomena O'Hara


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Philomena O'Hara Obituary
Elizabeth Philomena O'Hara, from Aclare, Co. Sligo, Ireland, passed away at the age of 80, surrounded in love with her family on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was a long time employee for Standard Oil/BP Amoco. Betty is survived by several siblings, Annie (late Jim) Hickey, Patrick O'Hara, Bridget Nolan, Eithne (Barney) Farrelly, Rose (late Martin) Coyne, and Margaret (Conrad) Fernandez; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews both here and in Ireland. She is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Anne O'Hara; her siblings John (Patricia) O'Hara, Kathleen O'Hara, Sophia Flannery, and Peter O'Hara. Visitation Tuesday 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Prayers 10:15 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Incarnation Church 5705 W. 127th St., Palos Heights; Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, the family asks to donate to the St. Patrick's Missionary Society; For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now