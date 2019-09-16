|
Elizabeth Philomena O'Hara, from Aclare, Co. Sligo, Ireland, passed away at the age of 80, surrounded in love with her family on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was a long time employee for Standard Oil/BP Amoco. Betty is survived by several siblings, Annie (late Jim) Hickey, Patrick O'Hara, Bridget Nolan, Eithne (Barney) Farrelly, Rose (late Martin) Coyne, and Margaret (Conrad) Fernandez; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews both here and in Ireland. She is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Anne O'Hara; her siblings John (Patricia) O'Hara, Kathleen O'Hara, Sophia Flannery, and Peter O'Hara. Visitation Tuesday 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Prayers 10:15 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Incarnation Church 5705 W. 127th St., Palos Heights; Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, the family asks to donate to the St. Patrick's Missionary Society; For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 16, 2019