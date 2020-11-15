Elizabeth "Liz" Piechocki(nee Kemeny), 77, of Carol Stream, passed away Thursday, November 5. Liz enjoyed gardening and especially caring for her grandchildren. Beloved wife of Richard for 58 years; loving mother of Donna(Tony) Defeo, Diane(Tony) Rompala, and the late Debbie(Chuck) Schramm; proud grandmother of Nathan and Nicholette Rompala and Danielle Defeo; dear sister of Helen(Ron) Lewandowski and the late Joseph(Karen) Kemeny; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Susan G. Komen for breast cancer at 877-GO-KOMEN Option 4 or https://komenchicago.org/
would be appreciated. Funeral services and cremation private at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
or (630)289-7575.