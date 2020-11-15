1/1
Elizabeth Piechocki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Liz" Piechocki(nee Kemeny), 77, of Carol Stream, passed away Thursday, November 5. Liz enjoyed gardening and especially caring for her grandchildren. Beloved wife of Richard for 58 years; loving mother of Donna(Tony) Defeo, Diane(Tony) Rompala, and the late Debbie(Chuck) Schramm; proud grandmother of Nathan and Nicholette Rompala and Danielle Defeo; dear sister of Helen(Ron) Lewandowski and the late Joseph(Karen) Kemeny; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Susan G. Komen for breast cancer at 877-GO-KOMEN Option 4 or https://komenchicago.org/ would be appreciated. Funeral services and cremation private at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or (630)289-7575.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved